You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 99 against 87 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (154.5 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~67.3% Side bezels 7 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 4 4

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 255 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 19 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 n/a Alienware x15 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 87 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 330 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1467 MHz GPU boost clock - 1778 MHz FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 48 GPU performance Titan GT77 +81% 24.6 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R2 13.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.