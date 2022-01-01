MSI Titan GT77 vs Dell Alienware x15 R2
Review
Performance
System and application performance
100
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
98
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
89
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
83
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 99 against 87 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
- 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (154.5 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|4
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +12%
2031
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +38%
17392
12597
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +8%
1977
1835
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +41%
24462
17321
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1467 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1778 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.6 TFLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|96
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
