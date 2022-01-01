You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 166-226% higher FPS

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

92% sharper screen – 255 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 43% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (144 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~90.3% Side bezels 7 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 4 2 Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 n/a XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 330 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 175 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1237 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 40 GPU performance Titan GT77 +301% 24.6 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.