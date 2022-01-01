Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

83 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
MSI Titan GT77
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 166-226% higher FPS
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 92% sharper screen – 255 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 43% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (144 vs 203 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~90.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 16 12
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +65%
17392
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
10547
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +70%
24462
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
14364

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 40
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +301%
24.6 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

