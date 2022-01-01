Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

83 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
MSI Titan GT77
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 99 against 60 watt-hours
  • 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (146 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~71.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black White, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1074 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 30 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 40
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +246%
24.6 TFLOPS
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

