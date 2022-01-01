MSI Titan GT77 vs Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (144 vs 203 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.2%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|870 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +34%
1997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +117%
16542
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12651
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.6 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|96
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1