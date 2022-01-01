You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (144 vs 203 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~79.9% Side bezels 7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 4 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 255 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 94% Adobe RGB profile - 73% DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 n/a Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 330 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter - 870 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 48 GPU performance Titan GT77 +78% 24.6 TFLOPS Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 87 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.