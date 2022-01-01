You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS

35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (146.3 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~78.7% Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 4 2

Display 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 255 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Adobe RGB profile - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 n/a Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 330 W 300 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz Cores 16 16 Threads 24 24 L3 Cache 30 MB 25 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Titan GT77 +7% 1997 Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 1861 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Titan GT77 +16% 16542 Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 14226

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 80 GPU performance Titan GT77 +40% 24.6 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 17.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 - Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

