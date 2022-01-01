You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 34% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (153.9 vs 203 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~84.4% Side bezels 7 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 4 3 Noise level 61 dB 54.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1321:1 634:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 70.3% 86.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.2% 98.9% Response time 4 ms 8 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 300 nits Creator Z17 (A12U) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 330 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 1335 gramm 728 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1163 MHz GPU boost clock - 1530 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Titan GT77 +66% 19.6 TFLOPS Creator Z17 (A12U) 11.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 87 dB 84.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 13.1 x 8.2 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

