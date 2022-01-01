MSI Titan GT77 vs Creator Z17 (A12U)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
91
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 34% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (153.9 vs 203 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|993 cm2 (154 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|3
|Noise level
|61 dB
|54.9 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1321:1
|634:1
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.3%
|86.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.2%
|98.9%
|Response time
|4 ms
|8 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1335 gramm
|728 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +2%
1854
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +17%
14744
12616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +5%
1918
1826
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +40%
23232
16585
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1163 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|11.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|87 dB
|84.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|13.1 x 8.2 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1