MSI Titan GT77 vs Creator Z17 (A12U)

74 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
75 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
MSI Titan GT77
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and Creator Z17 (A12U) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 34% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (153.9 vs 203 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
Creator Z17 (A12U)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~84.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 3
Noise level 61 dB 54.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1321:1 634:1
sRGB color space 99.5% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 70.3% 86.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.2% 98.9%
Response time 4 ms 8 ms
Max. brightness
Titan GT77
300 nits
Creator Z17 (A12U) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1335 gramm 728 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 25 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +17%
14744
Creator Z17 (A12U)
12616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +40%
23232
Creator Z17 (A12U)
16585

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1530 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +66%
19.6 TFLOPS
Creator Z17 (A12U)
11.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 87 dB 84.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 13.1 x 8.2 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

