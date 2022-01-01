MSI Titan GT77 vs GE76 Raider 74 out of 100 VS 64 out of 100 MSI Titan GT77 MSI GE76 Raider

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (174.7 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~73.2% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Black, Blue Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 61 dB 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (120Hz) 3840 x 2160 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1321:1 - sRGB color space 99.5% - Adobe RGB profile 70.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 73.2% - Response time 4 ms - Max. brightness Titan GT77 300 nits GE76 Raider n/a

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 330 W 230 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 1335 gramm 880 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz Cores 16 6 Threads 24 12 L3 Cache 25 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Titan GT77 +46% 1854 GE76 Raider 1267 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Titan GT77 +137% 14744 GE76 Raider 6232 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Titan GT77 +48% 1859 GE76 Raider 1253 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Titan GT77 +168% 21050 GE76 Raider 7845

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Titan GT77 +42% 19.6 TFLOPS GE76 Raider 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 87 dB 87 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.