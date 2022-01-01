MSI Titan GT77 vs GE76 Raider
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
97
58
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
91
73
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
45
47
NanoReview Score
74
64
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (174.7 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level
|61 dB
|55 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1321:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.2%
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|230 / 240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1335 gramm
|880 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +46%
1854
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +137%
14744
6232
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +48%
1859
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +168%
21050
7845
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W, 2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|87 dB
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
