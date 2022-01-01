Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 or GE76 Raider – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 vs GE76 Raider

74 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
64 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
MSI Titan GT77
MSI GE76 Raider
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and GE76 Raider important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (174.7 vs 203 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
GE76 Raider

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm
Colors Black, Blue Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 61 dB 55 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1321:1 -
sRGB color space 99.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.2% -
Response time 4 ms -
Max. brightness
Titan GT77
300 nits
GE76 Raider
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 230 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1335 gramm 880 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 25 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +46%
1854
GE76 Raider
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +137%
14744
GE76 Raider
6232
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +48%
1859
GE76 Raider
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +168%
21050
GE76 Raider
7845

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +42%
19.6 TFLOPS
GE76 Raider
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 87 dB 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or MSI Titan GT77
2. MSI Stealth GS77 or MSI Titan GT77
3. Razer Blade 17 (2022) or MSI Titan GT77
4. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) or MSI Titan GT77
5. MSI Raider GE77 or MSI Titan GT77
6. MSI Katana GF76 or MSI GE76 Raider
7. MSI GP76 Leopard or MSI GE76 Raider
8. MSI GE66 Raider or MSI GE76 Raider
9. MSI Stealth GS77 or MSI GE76 Raider
10. MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) or MSI GE76 Raider

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GE76 Raider and Titan GT77 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский