You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (148.2 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~70.2% Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 4 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5100 RPM Noise level - 47 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 360 Hz PPI 255 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100%

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 330 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 838 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 80 GPU performance Titan GT77 +26% 24.6 TFLOPS Raider GE66 (2022) 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 84 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.