MSI Vector GP66 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (148.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6800 RPM
|Noise level
|58 dB
|49.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1424:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73.5%
|Response time
|-
|23 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|150 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|992 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +42%
1770
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +72%
12302
7147
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +35%
1792
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +42%
16738
11811
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|86.4 dB
|73.5 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1