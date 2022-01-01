Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP66 or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

MSI Vector GP66 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

70 out of 100
MSI Vector GP66
VS
58 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
MSI Vector GP66
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP66 and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 76 against 65 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP66
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 2.38 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.09 inches		 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~74%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 +139%
11468
TUF Dash F15 FX516
4805
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 +222%
17574
TUF Dash F15 FX516
5463

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vector GP66 +61%
10.8 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Vector GP66 or MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
2. MSI Vector GP66 or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. MSI Vector GP66 or MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
4. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Dell Alienware m15 R4
5. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
6. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
8. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or MSI GF65 Thin

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and MSI Vector GP66 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский