Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP66 or Alienware m15 R7 – what's better?

MSI Vector GP66 vs Dell Alienware m15 R7

67 out of 100
MSI Vector GP66
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
MSI Vector GP66
Dell Alienware m15 R7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP66 and Dell Alienware m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP66
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 2.38 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.09 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66
11468
Alienware m15 R7 +5%
12098
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66
17574
Alienware m15 R7 +4%
18308

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Vector GP66 +45%
10.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R7
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vector GP66 and GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
2. Vector GP66 and ROG Strix G15 G513
3. Vector GP66 and Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
4. Vector GP66 and GL66 Pulse
5. Vector GP66 and Stealth GS66 (2022)
6. Alienware m15 R7 and Crosshair 15
7. Alienware m15 R7 and Alienware x15 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R7 and MSI Vector GP66 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский