You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 87 against 65 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 2.38 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.09 inches 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm

14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~67.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 19 ms Max. brightness Vector GP66 n/a Alienware x15 R1 300 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 711 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP - 90 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1163 MHz GPU boost clock - 1530 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Vector GP66 10.8 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R1 +9% 11.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.