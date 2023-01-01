Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP66 (2022) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP66 (2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

66 out of 100
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP66 (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (122.8 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP66 (2022)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~89%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 58 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 280 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 992 grams 429 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Vector GP66 (2022) +175%
13.8 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 86.4 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

