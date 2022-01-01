Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP66 (2022) or Aero 16 – what's better?

MSI Vector GP66 (2022) vs Gigabyte Aero 16

69 out of 100
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP66 (2022) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 99 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.2 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP66 (2022)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 58 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 240 / 280 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 992 gramm 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +1%
1770
Aero 16
1750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +2%
12302
Aero 16
12073
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +1%
1792
Aero 16
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +2%
16738
Aero 16
16478

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Vector GP66 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +16%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86.4 dB 85 dB
Microphones - 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

