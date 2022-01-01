MSI Vector GP66 (2022) vs Gigabyte Aero 16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
85
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
78
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
65
NanoReview Score
77
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 99 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.2 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|58 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|992 gramm
|726 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1770
1750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12302
12073
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1792
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16738
16478
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|86.4 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
