Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP66 or Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP66 vs Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

69 out of 100
MSI Vector GP66
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
MSI Vector GP66
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP66 and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 99 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (135 vs 148.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP66
vs
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 357 x 244 x 27 mm
14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~77%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 58 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 240 / 280 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 992 gramm 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1702 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Vector GP66
10.8 TFLOPS
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +21%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1220
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86.4 dB 85 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and MSI Vector GP66
2. MSI GL66 Pulse and MSI Vector GP66
3. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
4. Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
5. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) and MSI Vector GP66 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский