Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP66 or Omen 15 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP66 vs HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

70 out of 100
MSI Vector GP66
VS
61 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
MSI Vector GP66
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP66 and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (133 vs 148.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP66
vs
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 2.38 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.09 inches		 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 +70%
17574
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
10349

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vector GP66 +121%
10.8 TFLOPS
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Vector GP66 vs GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
2. MSI Vector GP66 vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. MSI Vector GP66 vs Stealth GS66 (2022)
4. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
5. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
6. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
7. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Dell G5 15 5510
8. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs MSI GF65 Thin

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and MSI Vector GP66 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский