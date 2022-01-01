MSI Vector GP66 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
- Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 80 against 65 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|992 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +18%
1770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +89%
12302
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1792
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +74%
16738
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|86.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
