Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP66 (2022) or Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP66 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)

66 out of 100
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP66 (2022) and Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 80 against 65 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP66 (2022)
vs
Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right, Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 140 / 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 992 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Vector GP66 (2022) +94%
13.8 TFLOPS
Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86.4 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Vector GP66 (2022)
2. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
3. Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
4. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
5. ROG Strix G17 (2023) vs Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) and MSI Vector GP66 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский