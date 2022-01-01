MSI Vector GP66 vs Crosshair 15 70 out of 100 VS 68 out of 100 MSI Vector GP66 MSI Crosshair 15

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 65 Wh - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 2.38 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.09 inches 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~72.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% -

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 14 14 Threads 20 20 L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vector GP66 1729 Crosshair 15 +6% 1832 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vector GP66 11468 Crosshair 15 +8% 12338 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vector GP66 1787 Crosshair 15 +8% 1926 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vector GP66 17574 Crosshair 15 +6% 18570

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vector GP66 10.8 TFLOPS Crosshair 15 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.