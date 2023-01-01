Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP66 (2022) or Cyborg 15 – what's better?

MSI Vector GP66 (2022) vs Cyborg 15

66 out of 100
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
VS
56 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
MSI Cyborg 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP66 (2022) and Cyborg 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP66 (2022)
vs
Cyborg 15

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~74.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 240 / 280 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 992 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +42%
12491
Cyborg 15
8781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +11%
1838
Cyborg 15
1654
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 (2022) +60%
16341
Cyborg 15
10245
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Vector GP66 (2022) +175%
13.8 TFLOPS
Cyborg 15
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86.4 dB -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

