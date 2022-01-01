MSI Vector GP66 vs GL66 Pulse
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
65
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
70
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 65 against 53.4 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 2.38 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.09 inches
|359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|150 / 180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP66 +14%
1729
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 +75%
11468
6567
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1787
GL66 Pulse +1%
1804
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP66 +82%
17574
9673
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
