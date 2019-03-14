MSI Vector GP66 (2022) vs Raider GE78 HX (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (148.2 vs 175.4 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|992 grams
|1260 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|20
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1736
2202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12491
22294
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1838
2244
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16341
27832
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|4608
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|144
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x2W
|6x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|86.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
