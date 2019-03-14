Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP66 (2022) or Raider GE78 HX (2023) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP66 (2022) vs Raider GE78 HX (2023)

66 out of 100
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
VS
75 out of 100
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP66 (2022) and Raider GE78 HX (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (148.2 vs 175.4 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP66 (2022)
vs
Raider GE78 HX (2023)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~74%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right, Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 992 grams 1260 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Vector GP66 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS
Raider GE78 HX (2023) +4%
14.3-19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86.4 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

