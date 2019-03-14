You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (148.2 vs 175.4 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 380 x 298 x 23 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~74% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 58 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% -

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right, Bottom Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 992 grams 1260 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Vector GP66 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS Raider GE78 HX (2023) +4% 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W 6x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86.4 dB - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.