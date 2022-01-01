You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 0GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 65 against 52 watt-hours Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 148.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~75.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 58 dB 46 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 872:1 sRGB color space 100% 93.3% Adobe RGB profile - 64% DCI-P3 color gamut - 62% Response time - 41 ms Max. brightness Vector GP66 (2022) n/a Stealth 15M 250 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 52 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 / 280 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 992 gramm 418 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz Cores 14 4 Threads 20 8 L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vector GP66 (2022) +31% 1736 Stealth 15M 1321 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vector GP66 (2022) +165% 12491 Stealth 15M 4708 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vector GP66 (2022) +35% 1838 Stealth 15M 1360 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vector GP66 (2022) +219% 16341 Stealth 15M 5122

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Vector GP66 (2022) +183% 13.8 TFLOPS Stealth 15M 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 0GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86.4 dB 82.3 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.