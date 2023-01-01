Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP68 (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

MSI Vector GP68 (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

73 out of 100
MSI Vector GP68 (2023)
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
MSI Vector GP68 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP68 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP68 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP68 (2023)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Vector GP68 (2023)
500 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +120%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left
Charge power 280 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 990 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 24 32
L3 Cache 30 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Vector GP68 (2023)
17.2 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +44%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vector GP68 (2023) or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Vector GP68 (2023) or Vector GP76
3. Vector GP68 (2023) or MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
4. Vector GP68 (2023) or TUF Gaming F17 (2023)
5. Vector GP68 (2023) or ROG Strix G17 (2023)
6. ROG Strix SCAR 16 or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. ROG Strix SCAR 16 or XPS 17 9720 (2022)
8. ROG Strix SCAR 16 or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
9. ROG Strix SCAR 16 or Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
10. ROG Strix SCAR 16 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and MSI Vector GP68 (2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский