Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP68 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs) Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (122.8 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~89% Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vector GP68 (2023) 500 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left, Right Charge power 280 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 990 grams 429 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 150 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Vector GP68 (2023) +243% 17.2 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.