You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP68 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~78.7% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 54.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1113:1 sRGB color space - 95.3% Adobe RGB profile - 65.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 63.7% Response time 3 ms 10 ms Max. brightness Vector GP68 (2023) 500 nits Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 990 grams 999 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB TGP 150 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1489 MHz GPU boost clock - 2250 MHz FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 10 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 160 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2304 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Vector GP68 (2023) +22% 17.2 TFLOPS Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 14.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

