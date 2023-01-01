MSI Vector GP68 (2023) vs Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP68 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 99.9 against 60 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|998 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|~74.4%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|280 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|990 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|24
|12
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP68 (2023) +10%
1950
1774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP68 (2023) +49%
17051
11477
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vector GP68 (2023) +12%
2045
1818
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP68 (2023) +74%
23845
13665
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.2 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
