You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 99.9 Wh - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP68 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~72.2% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 57.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Vector GP68 (2023) +67% 500 nits Crosshair 15 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left Charge power 280 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 990 grams 574 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 150 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Vector GP68 (2023) +25% 17.2 TFLOPS Crosshair 15 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.