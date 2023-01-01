MSI Vector GP68 (2023) vs Cyborg 15
Review
Performance
System and application performance
65
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
56
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP68 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|~74.6%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|280 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|990 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|24
|12
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP68 (2023) +14%
1939
1705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP68 (2023) +83%
16105
8781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1654
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10245
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.2 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
