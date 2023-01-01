You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP68 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 241-329% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 241-329% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.3 vs 148.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 40.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests Adobe RGB profile - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Vector GP68 (2023) +67% 500 nits Prestige 15 (12th Gen) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 82 Wh Full charging time - 2:15 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left Charge power 280 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 990 grams 280 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 150 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Vector GP68 (2023) +438% 17.2 TFLOPS Prestige 15 (12th Gen) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 89 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.