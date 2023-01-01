MSI Vector GP68 (2023) vs Raider GE67
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP68 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|57.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|89.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|71.7%
|Response time
|3 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|990 grams
|1356 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|24
|24
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|25 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1939
1846
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16105
14745
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1879
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20797
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|17.2 TFLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
