MSI Vector GP76 vs Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 90 against 65 watt-hours
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~62.9%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|27.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|800 grams
|820 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|32 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1828
1946
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12698
13132
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1838
1947
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16816
19208
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
