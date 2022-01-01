Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP76 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

69 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
MSI Vector GP76
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 65 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (155.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP76
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1175:1
sRGB color space - 55.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76 +104%
12306
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6037
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76 +73%
18393
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
10632

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140-185 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vector GP76 +21%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC295
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
