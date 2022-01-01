You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 90 against 65 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1% Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 56.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 / 280 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP 140 W 145 W Nvidia Optimus MUX AMD Switchable Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 2116 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 2390 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Vector GP76 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +19% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76.7 dB - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.