MSI Vector GP76 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 90 against 65 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|56.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|800 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76 +17%
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76 +46%
12803
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76 +18%
1856
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76 +30%
17457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|145 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|AMD Switchable Graphics
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|2116 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|2390 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|160
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
