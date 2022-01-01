Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or TUF Gaming F17 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP76 vs Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)

68 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
MSI Vector GP76
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (161.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP76
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.2 dB 47.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1688:1
sRGB color space - 59.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.2%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Vector GP76 +94%
13.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.7 dB 79.4 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Vector GP76 vs MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
2. MSI Vector GP76 vs MSI Stealth GS77
3. MSI Vector GP76 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
4. MSI Vector GP76 vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
5. Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
6. Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
7. Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
8. Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) and MSI Vector GP76 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский