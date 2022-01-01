Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition – what's better?

MSI Vector GP76 vs Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

67 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
MSI Vector GP76
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP76
vs
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~69.5%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Vector GP76 +59%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Vector GP76 vs MSI GS76 Stealth
2. MSI Vector GP76 vs MSI Stealth GS77
3. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
4. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs MSI Stealth GS77
5. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
6. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
7. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and MSI Vector GP76 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский