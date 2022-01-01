Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP76 vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

68 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
MSI Vector GP76
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 65 against 60 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (146 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP76
vs
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~71.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black White, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.2 dB 53.5 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm 1074 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Vector GP76 +94%
13.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.7 dB 81 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

