You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 65 Wh - 60 Wh 80 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 65 against 60 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (145.8 vs 174.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 941 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~71.3% Side bezels 7 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56.2 dB 52.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Vector GP76 n/a Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 2:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 / 280 W 230 / 300 W Cable length - 1037 meters Weigh of AC adapter 800 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Vector GP76 +94% 13.8 TFLOPS Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.7 dB 83.3 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.