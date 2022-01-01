Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 80 against 65 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (147.6 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.2 dB 54.7 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr 0:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm 1056 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Vector GP76 +59%
13.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 76.7 dB 79.1 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 -
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

