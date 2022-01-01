Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition – what's better?

MSI Vector GP76 vs Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition

68 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
VS
69 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition
MSI Vector GP76
MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • 48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP76
vs
Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.47 kg (5.45 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~72.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.2 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.7 dB -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Vector GP76 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. MSI Vector GP76 vs MSI Stealth GS77
3. MSI Vector GP76 vs MSI GP66 Leopard
4. MSI Vector GP76 vs MSI GE66 Raider
5. MSI Vector GP76 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
6. MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition vs MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
7. MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition vs MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
8. MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition and Vector GP76 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский