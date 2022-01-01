Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or Crosshair 17 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~75.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76
1821
Crosshair 17 +4%
1896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76
12306
Crosshair 17 +1%
12481
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76
1866
Crosshair 17 +3%
1920
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76
18393
Crosshair 17 +3%
18918

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140-185 W 140 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vector GP76
13.8 TFLOPS
Crosshair 17
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

