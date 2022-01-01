MSI Vector GP76 vs Crosshair 17
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
85
85
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
48
50
NanoReview Score
69
72
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~75.9%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1821
Crosshair 17 +4%
1896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12306
Crosshair 17 +1%
12481
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1866
Crosshair 17 +3%
1920
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18393
Crosshair 17 +3%
18918
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140-185 W
|140 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1