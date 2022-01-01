MSI Vector GP76 vs Crosshair 17 69 out of 100 VS 72 out of 100 MSI Vector GP76 MSI Crosshair 17

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery 65 Wh - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76 Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~75.9% Side bezels 7 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 14 14 Threads 20 20 L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vector GP76 1821 Crosshair 17 +4% 1896 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vector GP76 12306 Crosshair 17 +1% 12481 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vector GP76 1866 Crosshair 17 +3% 1920 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vector GP76 18393 Crosshair 17 +3% 18918

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 140-185 W 140 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vector GP76 13.8 TFLOPS Crosshair 17 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.