MSI Vector GP76 vs GL76 Pulse 69 out of 100 VS 61 out of 100 MSI Vector GP76 MSI GL76 Pulse

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS

Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 65 against 53.4 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~75.9% Side bezels 7 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1570:1 sRGB color space - 94% Response time - 8 ms Max. brightness Vector GP76 n/a GL76 Pulse 320 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 53.4 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 180 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 14 6 Threads 20 12 L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vector GP76 +22% 1821 GL76 Pulse 1487 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vector GP76 +89% 12306 GL76 Pulse 6521 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vector GP76 +6% 1866 GL76 Pulse 1765 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vector GP76 +94% 18393 GL76 Pulse 9499

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 140-185 W 60 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vector GP76 +125% 13.8 TFLOPS GL76 Pulse 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.