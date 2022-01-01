MSI Vector GP76 vs GS76 Stealth
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
96
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
85
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
48
NanoReview Score
69
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|-
|55.7 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|744:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|94.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|66.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.7%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|590 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76 +15%
1821
1579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76 +44%
12306
8528
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76 +18%
1866
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76 +45%
18393
12725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140-185 W
|80-95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|89 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
