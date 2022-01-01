Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or GS76 Stealth – what's better?

MSI Vector GP76 vs GS76 Stealth

69 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
VS
71 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
MSI Vector GP76
MSI GS76 Stealth
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and GS76 Stealth important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP76
vs
GS76 Stealth

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level - 55.7 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 744:1
sRGB color space - 94.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.7%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Vector GP76
n/a
GS76 Stealth
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76 +15%
1821
GS76 Stealth
1579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76 +44%
12306
GS76 Stealth
8528
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76 +18%
1866
GS76 Stealth
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76 +45%
18393
GS76 Stealth
12725

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140-185 W 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vector GP76 +15%
13.8 TFLOPS
GS76 Stealth
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

