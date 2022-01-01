Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or Pulse GL76 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP76 vs Pulse GL76 (2022)

69 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
VS
66 out of 100
MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
MSI Vector GP76
MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Pulse GL76 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP76
vs
Pulse GL76 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~75.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No -
Coating Matte -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76
12306
Pulse GL76 (2022) +1%
12422
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76
18393
Pulse GL76 (2022) +1%
18556

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140-185 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vector GP76 +85%
13.8 TFLOPS
Pulse GL76 (2022)
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
