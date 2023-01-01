Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or Raider GE67 – what's better?

MSI Vector GP76 vs Raider GE67

65 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
VS
73 out of 100
MSI Raider GE67
MSI Vector GP76
MSI Raider GE67
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Raider GE67 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (148.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP76
vs
Raider GE67

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~70.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.2 dB 57.4 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 89.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 71.7%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
Vector GP76
n/a
Raider GE67
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 800 grams 1356 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 20 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76
1828
Raider GE67 +1%
1846
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76
12698
Raider GE67 +16%
14745
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76
1838
Raider GE67 +2%
1879
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76
16816
Raider GE67 +24%
20797
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Vector GP76
13.8 TFLOPS
Raider GE67 +42%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.7 dB 84 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
