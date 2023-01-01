MSI Vector GP76 vs Raider GE67
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
79
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
78
88
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
65
73
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (148.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56.2 dB
|57.4 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|89.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|71.7%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|800 grams
|1356 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|25 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1828
Raider GE67 +1%
1846
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12698
Raider GE67 +16%
14745
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1838
Raider GE67 +2%
1879
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16816
Raider GE67 +24%
20797
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76.7 dB
|84 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1