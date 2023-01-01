Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or Raider GE68 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP76 vs Raider GE68 (2023)

65 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
VS
71 out of 100
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
MSI Vector GP76
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Raider GE68 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (157.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP76
vs
Raider GE68 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm
14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.2 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right, Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 800 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 20 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76
12698
Raider GE68 (2023) +25%
15825
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Vector GP76
13.8 TFLOPS
Raider GE68 (2023) +22%
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.7 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

