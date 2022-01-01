MSI Vector GP76 vs Raider GE77 68 out of 100 VS 72 out of 100 MSI Vector GP76 MSI Raider GE77

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz Cores 14 16 Threads 20 24 L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vector GP76 1867 Raider GE77 +7% 2006 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vector GP76 12741 Raider GE77 +31% 16639 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vector GP76 1856 Raider GE77 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vector GP76 17457 Raider GE77 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Vector GP76 13.8 TFLOPS Raider GE77 +27% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.7 dB - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.