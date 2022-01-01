Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76 or Titan GT77 – what's better?

MSI Vector GP76 vs Titan GT77

68 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
VS
83 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
MSI Vector GP76
MSI Titan GT77
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Titan GT77 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (174.7 vs 203 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 99 against 65 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP76
vs
Titan GT77

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~63%
Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 56.2 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 16
Threads 20 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP76
1867
Titan GT77 +7%
1997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP76
12741
Titan GT77 +30%
16542
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 96
GPU performance
Vector GP76
13.8 TFLOPS
Titan GT77 +78%
24.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 76.7 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
