MSI Vector GP76 vs Titan GT77 68 out of 100 VS 83 out of 100 MSI Vector GP76 MSI Titan GT77

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (174.7 vs 203 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 99 against 65 watt-hours

101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~63% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 56.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 99 Wh Full charging time 2:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz Cores 14 16 Threads 20 24 L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vector GP76 1867 Titan GT77 +7% 1997 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vector GP76 12741 Titan GT77 +30% 16542 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vector GP76 1856 Titan GT77 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vector GP76 17457 Titan GT77 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 16 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 96 GPU performance Vector GP76 13.8 TFLOPS Titan GT77 +78% 24.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 76.7 dB - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

