MSI Vector GP76 vs Titan GT77
Review
Performance
System and application performance
92
100
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
81
98
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
89
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
48
47
NanoReview Score
68
83
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (174.7 vs 203 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 99 against 65 watt-hours
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~63%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|56.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|800 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|20
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1867
Titan GT77 +7%
1997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12741
Titan GT77 +30%
16542
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1856
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|24.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|96
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|76.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
