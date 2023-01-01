MSI Vector GP76 vs GP68 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP68 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (148.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|800 grams
|990 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1828
1939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12698
Vector GP68 (2023) +27%
16105
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1838
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16816
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|17.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
