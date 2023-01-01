MSI Vector GP77 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
Review
Performance
System and application performance
89
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
48
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
49
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP77
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
- Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 90 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 32% sharper screen – 168 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6400 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|55.8 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|18 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|168 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|907:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|84.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|97.2%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|968 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|20
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1955
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +13%
2200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15511
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +36%
21171
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2094
2221
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21153
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +51%
31994
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|2 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
